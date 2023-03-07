trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TRVG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on trivago from $2.10 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on trivago from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on trivago from $1.30 to $1.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on trivago from $1.30 to $1.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.97.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.70. 316,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,010. The company has a market capitalization of $609.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.58. trivago has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of trivago by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of trivago by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

