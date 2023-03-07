Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TCOM. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. CLSA boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Trip.com Group stock opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $40.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

