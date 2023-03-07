Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) PT Set at C$0.27 by Fundamental Research

Transition Metals (CVE:XTM – Get Rating) received a C$0.27 price target from Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 200.00% from the company’s previous close.

Transition Metals Price Performance

CVE:XTM traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 50,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,339. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Transition Metals has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.20.

Get Transition Metals alerts:

Transition Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company's project portfolio includes the Thunder Bay, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, and Sudbury Area projects.

