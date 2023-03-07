Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) PT Set at C$0.27 by Fundamental Research

Transition Metals (CVE:XTM – Get Rating) received a C$0.27 price target from Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 200.00% from the company’s previous close.
Transition Metals Price Performance
CVE:XTM traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 50,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,339. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Transition Metals has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.20.
Transition Metals Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Transition Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transition Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.