Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $224.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $200.00 to $224.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TT. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $192.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.39 and its 200-day moving average is $168.10. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,925 shares of company stock worth $5,011,431 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

