TPC Consolidated Limited (ASX:TPC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

TPC Consolidated Limited (ASX:TPC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from TPC Consolidated’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

TPC Consolidated Limited provides retail electricity and gas services to residential and business customers in Australia. It also provides pre-paid mobile and related services. The company was formerly known as Tel. Pacific Limited and changed its name to TPC Consolidated Limited in December 2015. TPC Consolidated Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

