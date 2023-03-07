Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Increases Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Toromont Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$112.89 on Tuesday. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$93.25 and a 12-month high of C$124.25. The stock has a market cap of C$9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$106.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$103.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TIH shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$121.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$123.71.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

