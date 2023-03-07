TNC Coin (TNC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $621.95 Million

TNC Coin (TNC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. TNC Coin has a market cap of $621.95 million and approximately $107,071.81 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TNC Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TNC Coin has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00421887 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,403.75 or 0.28516777 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000223 BTC.

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup. The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group.

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

