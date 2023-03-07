Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TTNP stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David E. Lazar acquired 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,368,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,834.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the period. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

