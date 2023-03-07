Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
TTNP stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.59.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO David E. Lazar acquired 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,368,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,834.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.
