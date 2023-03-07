THOR Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,656 put options on the company. This is an increase of 109% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,753 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.63.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,286 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in THOR Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,285,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,886,000 after acquiring an additional 132,361 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,651,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,264,000 after acquiring an additional 720,584 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,103,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,760,000 after purchasing an additional 197,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,372,000 after buying an additional 655,770 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.79. THOR Industries has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $105.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.55.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 29.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.