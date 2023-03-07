THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5-11.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.54 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on THO shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of THOR Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.63.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of THO stock opened at $92.58 on Tuesday. THOR Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.44. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in THOR Industries by 20.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 39.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

About THOR Industries

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.