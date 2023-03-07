The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Raised by Van Den Berg Management I Inc.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.4% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE DIS traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,670,960. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.91. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

