The Sandbox Market Capitalization Tops $898.98 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $898.98 million and approximately $152.34 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox was first traded on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

