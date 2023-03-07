The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,600 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the January 31st total of 556,100 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.1 days.
The Liberty Braves Group Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ BATRA traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $34.82. 32,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,502. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Liberty Braves Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 over the last three months. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group
About The Liberty Braves Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.