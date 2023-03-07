The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,600 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the January 31st total of 556,100 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.1 days.

The Liberty Braves Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BATRA traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $34.82. 32,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,502. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Liberty Braves Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 over the last three months. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

About The Liberty Braves Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,564,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,190,000 after purchasing an additional 81,903 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 937.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 183,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 11,538.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

