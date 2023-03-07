The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HCKT. Craig Hallum cut shares of The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $24.78.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $70.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

