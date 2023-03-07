The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 3,978,706 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,663,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEO. Wedbush upgraded The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21). The GEO Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $620.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James H. Black sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,039.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,614,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,852,000 after buying an additional 1,738,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The GEO Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,345,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,260,000 after acquiring an additional 135,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The GEO Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,668,000 after acquiring an additional 272,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The GEO Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,822,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,135,000 after acquiring an additional 19,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,340,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after buying an additional 1,352,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

Featured Articles

