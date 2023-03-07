The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Short Interest Update

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,140,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the January 31st total of 25,220,000 shares. Currently, 23.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GEO. StockNews.com cut The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James H. Black sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $32,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $70,039.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GEO Group

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 5,599.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 128,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 126,164 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 213,549 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,103,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 451,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 111,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

GEO traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $8.17. 3,548,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,854. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.74. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $620.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.40 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.