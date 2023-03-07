The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) is Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Owls Nest Partners IA LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,949 shares during the quarter. The Ensign Group accounts for 9.8% of Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC owned 0.56% of The Ensign Group worth $24,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENSG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.83. The stock had a trading volume of 23,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.10. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $99.52.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $809.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,522,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,253 shares of company stock worth $1,846,841. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

