The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,627 shares during the period. Clorox makes up 2.6% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.27% of Clorox worth $44,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 11.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 31.1% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,017. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.17. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $160.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 134.86%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Stories

