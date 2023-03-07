The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) Short Interest Down 13.3% in February

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the January 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Price Performance

Shares of CGABL traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $18.27. 9,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,941. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $21.88.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.