The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 324.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,314 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,413 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $53.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

