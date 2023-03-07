The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) is Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,807,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047,252 shares during the period. AES makes up 2.1% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.42% of AES worth $63,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in AES by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AES by 285.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AES Price Performance

AES stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.52. 625,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,389,283. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average is $26.50. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AES shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AES to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.