TFI International (TSE:TFII) Sets New 12-Month High at $173.32

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$173.32 and last traded at C$173.19, with a volume of 48998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$170.98.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$123.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on TFI International from C$162.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$141.50.
The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$153.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$141.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49.
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
