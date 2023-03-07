TFI International (TSE:TFII) Sets New 12-Month High at $173.32

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2023

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFIIGet Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$173.32 and last traded at C$173.19, with a volume of 48998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$170.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$123.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on TFI International from C$162.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$141.50.

TFI International Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$153.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$141.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity at TFI International

In related news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 5,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.00, for a total value of C$790,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,215,464. In other news, insider TFI International Inc. bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$145.52 per share, with a total value of C$4,365,627.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,020,471.05. Also, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.00, for a total transaction of C$790,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at C$1,215,464. Insiders acquired a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,175,535 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.