Textron Inc. (TXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on April 1st

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the aerospace company on Saturday, April 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Textron has a dividend payout ratio of 1.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Textron to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.5%.

TXT opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Textron has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $76.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Textron will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Textron by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Textron by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Textron by 52.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

