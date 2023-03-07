TerraClassicUSD Price Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $238.79 million and $12.96 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00073816 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00053594 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000285 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023765 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001865 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,422,104 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,475,542 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

