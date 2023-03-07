Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Terex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Terex has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Terex to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

TEX opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $60.85.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Terex will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $594,339.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,365,700.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Sachs sold 13,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 394,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,922,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,904 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $594,339.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,019 shares in the company, valued at $27,365,700.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,574 shares of company stock worth $20,911,856 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,598,000 after purchasing an additional 417,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,978,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,664,000 after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,377,000 after acquiring an additional 90,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,265,000 after acquiring an additional 261,712 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

