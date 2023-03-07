Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Chairman Sells $699,282.50 in Stock

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) Chairman Charif Souki sold 451,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $699,282.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,554,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,359,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charif Souki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Charif Souki sold 336,990 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $512,224.80.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Charif Souki sold 378,254 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $559,815.92.

On Monday, February 27th, Charif Souki sold 371,957 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $572,813.78.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Charif Souki sold 1,923,283 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $3,077,252.80.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Charif Souki sold 562,364 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $804,180.52.

On Friday, February 17th, Charif Souki sold 932,209 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $1,388,991.41.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Charif Souki sold 1,539,695 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $2,324,939.45.

On Monday, February 13th, Charif Souki sold 1,087,027 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $1,934,908.06.

On Friday, February 10th, Charif Souki sold 2,147,438 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $3,843,914.02.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Charif Souki sold 1,793,194 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $3,442,932.48.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TELL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,121,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,545,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Tellurian Inc. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $845.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 37.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 38,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 25.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 40.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 179,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 51,625 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

