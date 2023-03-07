Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Position Increased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 288.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,282 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Teleflex worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Teleflex by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,335,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,049,196,000 after buying an additional 1,407,946 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 487.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 404,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $99,556,000 after acquiring an additional 336,013 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 181.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 366,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,797,000 after purchasing an additional 236,024 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,999,000 after purchasing an additional 166,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 20,440.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 111,945 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,552,000 after buying an additional 111,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE TFX opened at $233.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.47. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $356.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 17.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.