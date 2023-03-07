Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Sells $571,056.40 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 22,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $571,056.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,434 shares in the company, valued at $15,634,974.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TDOC traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,076,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,548. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 567.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

