TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Downgraded to Hold at Truist Financial

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TCRR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.
TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ TCRR traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,654,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,574. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $61.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.90. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.88.
TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
