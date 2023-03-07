Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.08.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $283,746.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $279,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $283,746.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,519 shares of company stock worth $7,696,788. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 1.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,522,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,754,000 after purchasing an additional 333,454 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 39,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $35.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.69. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $37.65.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Articles

