Tali Notman Sells 1,584 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CRO Tali Notman sold 1,584 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $35,988.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 471,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,710,276.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
JFrog Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of FROG stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $22.27. 929,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,809. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 0.49. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $28.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth $50,188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 245.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,898 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 877.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,060,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after purchasing an additional 952,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in JFrog by 455.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after acquiring an additional 899,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 103.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,403,000 after acquiring an additional 828,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
