Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating) were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 33,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 604,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Takung Art Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Takung Art during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Takung Art during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Takung Art during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Takung Art during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Takung Art

(Get Rating)

Takung Art Co, Ltd. operates international online trading platform that provides state-of-the-art and convenient services for various types of artworks. The firm provides a way for art collectors and investors to acquire shared ownership in Asian and other fine art – including paintings, calligraphies, jewellery and precious gems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Takung Art Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takung Art and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.