Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Ulysses Management LLC

Ulysses Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises approximately 2.4% of Ulysses Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ulysses Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $16,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,859,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,703,000 after purchasing an additional 283,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,702 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,244,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,647,000 after purchasing an additional 231,556 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,127,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $116.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,061. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.70. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $161.21.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

