Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Bought by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Syneos Health comprises 1.0% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $34,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,135,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 38,879 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,013,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Syneos Health stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.52. 64,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.66. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $85.45.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. Analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

