Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Par Capital Management Inc.

Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial accounts for 8.5% of Par Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Par Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $229,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.30. 617,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,412,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.