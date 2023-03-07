Susquehanna Increases AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target to $75.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.29.
AerCap Price Performance
AER opened at $61.60 on Friday. AerCap has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Bank of Marin boosted its stake in AerCap by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 21,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in AerCap by 41.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the third quarter valued at $274,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AerCap
AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AerCap (AER)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.