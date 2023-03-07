Susquehanna Increases AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target to $75.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.29.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Price Performance

AER opened at $61.60 on Friday. AerCap has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.69. AerCap had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Bank of Marin boosted its stake in AerCap by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 21,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in AerCap by 41.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the third quarter valued at $274,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AerCap

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.