Surge Energy (SGY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Surge Energy to post earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.
Surge Energy Trading Up 0.3 %
TSE:SGY opened at C$9.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.15 and a 12 month high of C$13.68. The company has a market cap of C$887.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.20.
Surge Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is 41.38%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Surge Energy Company Profile
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
