Surge Energy (SGY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2023

Surge Energy (TSE:SGYGet Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Surge Energy to post earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

Surge Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE:SGY opened at C$9.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.15 and a 12 month high of C$13.68. The company has a market cap of C$887.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.20.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.25 target price on shares of Surge Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cormark restated a “top pick” rating and set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.75.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

