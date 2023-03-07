Surge Energy (SGY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Surge Energy to post earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

Surge Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE:SGY opened at C$9.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.15 and a 12 month high of C$13.68. The company has a market cap of C$887.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.20.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Surge Energy Company Profile

SGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.25 target price on shares of Surge Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cormark restated a “top pick” rating and set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.75.

(Get Rating)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.