STV Group plc (LON:STVG) Raises Dividend to GBX 7.40 Per Share

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of STVG opened at GBX 303.80 ($3.65) on Tuesday. STV Group has a 12 month low of GBX 235 ($2.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 351.75 ($4.23). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 279.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 271.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00. The firm has a market cap of £141.94 million, a PE ratio of 715.91 and a beta of 0.02.

In other news, insider Aki Mandhar bought 3,754 shares of STV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £9,722.86 ($11,691.75). Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Friday, December 16th.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

