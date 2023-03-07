StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC) Stock Holdings Lowered by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lowered its position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,918 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned 0.33% of StoneBridge Acquisition worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneBridge Acquisition by 11.4% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 481,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 49,425 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $887,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $868,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,606,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneBridge Acquisition alerts:

StoneBridge Acquisition Price Performance

APAC stock remained flat at $10.49 during trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. StoneBridge Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

About StoneBridge Acquisition

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.