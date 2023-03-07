Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03. The firm has a market cap of $364.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $70.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 9,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $92,534.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,702 shares of company stock valued at $97,205. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $129,000.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.