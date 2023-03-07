StockNews.com Upgrades Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) to Buy

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.
Shares of VRA stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a market cap of $165.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.91. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $8.49.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
