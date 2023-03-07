StockNews.com Upgrades Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) to Buy

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Vera Bradley Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of VRA stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a market cap of $165.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.91. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $8.49.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Bradley

About Vera Bradley

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 26,735 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 51,122 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.