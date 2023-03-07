StockNews.com Upgrades Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) to “Strong-Buy”

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

BSM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,827. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $432,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,372,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,070,450.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $467,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,620,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,835,039.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $432,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,372,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,070,450.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,050 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

