StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Union Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Union Bankshares Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of UNB stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.81. Union Bankshares has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $31.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 24.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 617.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

Featured Articles

