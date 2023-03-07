StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Union Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.
Union Bankshares Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of UNB stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.81. Union Bankshares has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $31.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Institutional Trading of Union Bankshares
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 617.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
About Union Bankshares
Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.
