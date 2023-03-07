StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Great Panther Mining Price Performance
Shares of GPL opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. Great Panther Mining has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $5.10.
Great Panther Mining Company Profile
