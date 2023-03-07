StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Fuel Tech from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.44 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 million, a P/E ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 4.33.
Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.
