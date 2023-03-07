StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fuel Tech from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.44 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 million, a P/E ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 4.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTEK. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fuel Tech by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

