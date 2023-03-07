StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management downgraded Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $0.47 on Friday. Biocept has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Biocept at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

