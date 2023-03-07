StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management downgraded Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
Biocept Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $0.47 on Friday. Biocept has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Institutional Trading of Biocept
Biocept Company Profile
Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biocept (BIOC)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.