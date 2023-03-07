Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Zynex Put Options (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 9,007 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 9,585% compared to the average daily volume of 93 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynex

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zynex in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 1,213.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Zynex in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex Trading Down 20.4 %

NASDAQ ZYXI traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. 671,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,235. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11. Zynex has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Zynex

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

