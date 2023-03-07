Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.47

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.47 and last traded at $41.31, with a volume of 83998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
STRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th.
Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average is $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure
Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sterling Infrastructure (STRL)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
- Are Blue Chip Stocks a Good Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.