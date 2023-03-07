Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.47

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.47 and last traded at $41.31, with a volume of 83998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average is $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,280 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $2,053,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,700,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,100,653.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,482 shares of company stock worth $2,656,594. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

Featured Articles

