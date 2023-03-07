STASIS EURO Reaches Market Capitalization of $130.91 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00004716 BTC on exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $130.91 million and $767,606.38 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta’s law.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

