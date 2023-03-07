Starname (IOV) Price Tops $0.0149 on Top Exchanges

Starname (IOV) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Starname has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $52,993.37 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Starname has traded up 134.9% against the dollar. One Starname coin can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.82 or 0.00425480 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,340.51 or 0.28755756 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Starname

Starname was first traded on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starname’s official website is starname.me. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values.

Starname Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

